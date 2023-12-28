Next-gen Surface Pro and Laptop may bring ARM chips, a new design, and big focus on AI

Several weeks ago, a report emerged about Microsoft's plans to release the next-gen Windows client somewhere in mid-2024. However, one key piece was missing: hardware. Besides making the operating system, Microsoft also supplies computers that showcase its latest software innovations. With the recent management shakedown (Panos Panay, former Surface boss, is now at Amazon) and the strange absence of Surface Pro/Laptop—two most popular Surface PCs—one may rightfully ask: what is coming to Surface in 2024?

According to a new report, Microsoft is busy preparing the next-gen Surface Pro and Laptop, with the announcement scheduled for the first half of 2024 (allegedly in spring). The Surface Pro "10" and Surface Laptop "6" will bring notable all-around changes, not just new chips inside.

Speaking of chips, Microsoft will offer more Surface computers with ARM processors for the first time. Sources within Microsoft claim the upcoming computers will be available in Intel and Qualcomm flavors: 14th Gen Intel "Meteor Lake" and Spandragon X Series. Previously, ARM processors were only available in the Surface Pro lineup.

Both Intel and Qualcomm configurations will be bundled with dedicated neural processing units (NPUs) for accelerating AI-dependent tasks. However, Microsoft will allegedly put more emphasis on the ARM variants as purpose-built devices for the next generation of Windows (codenamed "CADMUS PC"). These CADMUS computers will rival Apple Silicon-based devices with their hard-hitting performance and unrivaled battery life.

The tenth-generation Surface Pro will bring new chips and notable display updates. Look out for better HDR support with higher max brightness, new anti-glare coating, and rounded corners. Interestingly, Microsoft is also experimenting with lower-cost models that feature lower display resolution (down from 2880x1920 to 2160x1440).

Additional changes in the Surface Pro "10" will include NFC support for commercial users, a reworked front-facing camera with a wider lens, new colors, and an updated Type Cover with a dedicated Copilot button.

As for the Surface Laptop "6," expect thinner bezels and rounded corners, two display sizes, more ports (at least two USB-C, one USB-A, and the Surface Connect), and a new haptic touchpad. Besides, the computer will get a dedicated button for invoking Copilot (yay).

The Surface Pro "10" and Surface Laptop "6" should get the most attention in 2024, but Microsoft is also working on a new Surface Laptop Go and a successor to the Surface Laptop Studio 2 (expected in 2025). In addition, the company is experimenting with the idea of expanding the Surface Pro lineup with an 11-inch model and offering the new Surface Pro/Laptop in the old design with refreshed hardware for commercial customers.

Sadly, there is no information on whether Microsoft plans to return to bold form factors and devices like Surface Duo or Neo. With Panos Panay gone, it seems like Microsoft is placing all its Surface money on low-risk, well-established devices.

Are you excited about the next-gen Surface Pro and Surface Laptop? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Windows Central