Microsoft updates Windows 11 Widgets and they're heading to 21H2 users too

Neowin · with 3 comments

A Windows 11 logo next to MSN Weather and News logos

Back in October, Microsoft began experimenting with new header positions for Widgets. The changes were bundled in Dev Channel build 25227. At the time, both vertical and horizontal header position styles were being tested. Fast forward two months, the Redmond company has now begun rolling out the update to all Windows 11 users. The change was once again first spotted by Windows enthusiast and detective PhantomOcean3 on Twitter.

Microsoft says it will be a gradual rollout and if you don't find it immediately, there is nothing to be anxious about.

build 25227 screenshots
Build 25227 Widgets experiment

Although not exactly the same thing, it looks like a part of that change will now be available to the public. There is a home button now, a video button, though it looks different from the one that was in Build 25227 before (image above). It replaces the section where previously time was displayed and clicking on the section loads up MSN weather news.

In the side by side images below, you can notice the change more clearly. You may find more details on Widgets on Microsoft's official website.

Windows 11 widgets before the new header was debuted in Dec 2022

Older widget

Widgets updated with new header

New widget header

Aside from this, Microsoft is also making other changes to Widgets. Introduced in the latest Dev channel build 25262, users can now now use Widgets without a mandatory Microsoft Account (MSA) sign-in.

