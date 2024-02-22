Microsoft Word on the web now supports checklists

It may be hard to believe, but if you have been using Microsoft's Word app on the web for a while, you have not been able to use the checklists feature that's been available on other Word app versions. Today, the company announced that it has finally changed, and checklist support has been added to Word on the web.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider website, Microsoft had this to say about the use of checklists in Word documents:

They are particularly useful in situations where there is a need to ensure that necessary steps are completed, or standards and procedures are being followed correctly. They also can be used to track progress and encourage the formation of new habits.

In order to put a checklist in a Word document using the web app, users can start by either creating or opening an existing document in the Word web app. Then, just click or tap on where you want to place the checklist in the document. Then click or tap on the Home menu, followed by the Checklist selection to generate it. You can also use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + , (comma).

When you want to show that an item on the checklist is done, you can just click or tap on the square icon next to the list item. Keyboard users can also use the Ctrl + Alt + Enter shortcut. Again, the checklist feature is live now for all Word on the web users.

Earlier this year, Microsoft added another new feature for the web-based Word app. It now allows more extensive previews of links that are embedded in Word documents to be accessed via the web version. This can be done without having to actually access the content of those links, which makes them safer to use.