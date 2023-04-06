Xbox Free Play Days offer Elder Scrolls Online, PGA Tour 2K23, and more this weekend

Xbox players with Gold access on their accounts have a fresh suite of games to try out this weekend without having to pull out their wallets. The latest Free Play Days offer from Microsoft is available to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, and there are four titles being offered this time.

Up first is The Elder Scrolls Online, the MMO variant of Bethesda's hugely popular RPG franchise. During this extended free-to-play event that lasts until April 17, you get access to the base content, Morrowind story zone, Imperial City, Cyrodiil, and many more areas, with a prologue quest to the next expansion also becoming available on April 12 for everyone.

Golf fans also have PGA Tour 2K23 to try out, which offers a wide array of iconic pros to play as, like Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and others, all on officially licensed courses. Black Desert is another MMORPG that's available to hop on this weekend, offering its latest seasonal content that brought a new class to the flashy action-orientated title. Lastly, the beat em' up dungeon crawler Bravery and Greed comes in offering its four-player co-op gameplay to team up and slay bosses or even each other.

As always, the Free Play Days titles, plus their various editions, have discounts attached to them to make continuing after their free events a cheaper endeavor:

Most of the games in this Free Play Days event will finish their freebie course on Sunday, April 9 at 11:59pm PDT. As mentioned before, The Elder Scrolls Online's special event will run until April 17.