More Cloud PC leaks show interesting upcoming changes in next-gen Windows

Windows 11 promo

Over the last month or so, there has been a surge in reports and discussions regarding how Microsoft is shaping the future of Windows. Rumors suggest that with Next Valley (or Windows 12), the tech giant could be moving back to revive its Windows 10X ambitions with a new "CorePC" modular approach. The previously leaked prototype UI for Next Valley also makes sense in this regard.

A senior exec has already talked about how cloud and AI are going to play a big role in next-gen systems. As such, the company seems to be slowly adding Cloud PC options inside the Settings app. Aside from those, we now have more changes in the recent Canary Insider build 25330.

Twitter user and Windows detective Albacore notes that the Cloud PC option will allow users to link multiple Cloud PC providers.

Of course, a registered Cloud PC remote system will be necessary for that:

These are of course hidden at the moment but can be enabled using ViVeTool IDs (34508225, 40459297, 42354458, 42453017). We don't recommend you do that though, especially on your daily driver rig since these features are still a work in progress and hence can be quite unstable.

Via: PhantomOcean3 (Twitter)

