MSI unveils the first PSU that supports Intel's new ATX 3.0 standard

In a press release released today, MSI revealed the latest PSU to its line-up, the MEG Ai1300P PCIe 5.0. It claims to be the world's first to support Intel's ATX 3.0 standard as well as including support for PCIe 5.0 connectors, saying that it is “the ultimate future-proof power supply unit”.

ATX 3.0 is Intel's newest specification standard for power supply units, which provides greater reliability, and power efficiency. It can also provide any connected graphics card with up to 600 watts of power through the new PCIe 5.0 connector, which includes 12+4 pins instead of the typical 6 or 8. It was created as an answer to the ever-increasing power demands from the latest generations of graphics cards.

The key specifications of the latest PSU, the MEG Ai1300P PCIe 5.0, are that it goes up to 1300 watts, while also supporting older PCIe 4.0 connectors which will require an adaptor to work with the unit. MSI expects the upcoming next generation of NVIDIA graphics cards to require the full 600 watts of power that the PSU can provide.

MSI haven't listed a release date or even a release window for the MEG Ai1300P yet, and has not confirmed a price at time of writing.