Samsung's new Galaxy Buds2 Pro will set you back $229.99

At its Unpacked event today, Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Buds2 Pro earbuds. They are available for pre-order from today and will begin shipping on August 26. Those looking to buy the product will have to pay $229.99, but you can get $75 off with an eligible trade-in. Those who pre-order will also get a free wireless charger.

Samsung describes the earbuds as top-of-the-line and says they provide immersive wireless audio. The buds feature a new compact design, making them suitable to use either at home or on the go. They are 15% smaller than their predecessor and include a secure fit so that you can use them during a workout.

The buds support Hi-Fi 24-bit audio and offer high-dynamic range to improve the listening experience, and there’s a new coaxial 2-way speaker included for richer sounds. The active noise cancellation properties of the Galaxy Bud2 Pro ensure that you can make calls on them without outside noises interrupting what the other person is saying.

As these are wireless earbuds, Samsung has included Auto Switch to allow quick connectivity switching between your tablet, phone, or TV. Additionally, it connects to SmartThings Find, so you can easily find them if they’re not in their cradle. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes in three colours that match the new foldable phones unveiled today – Graphite, White, and Bora Purple.