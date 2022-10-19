Netflix plans to monetize account sharing starting 2023

Earlier this year, Netflix started testing a new kind of subscription model in Latin America that forced customers to set a primary residence. People watching Netflix from any other location than the primary residence for more than two weeks had to pay an additional $2.99/month. It looks like Netflix will start to roll out this model globally starting 2023.

The additional $2.99 included up to two people living outside the primary residence in the pilot program. For people who stop sharing their Netflix account with guests, Netflix also launched a migration tool that will allow viewers to transfer their profile to a new account.

Notably, the new model only applies to viewers watching Netflix on TV. Viewers should still be able to watch Netflix from their smartphones, tablets, and laptops without having to pay extra.

Netflix announced the move to monetize account sharing in its latest quarterly earnings call, where things have already started to look good for the company, reversing its subscriber slump from the previous quarters.

Netflix has also confirmed that it is interested to launch its own cloud gaming service. The company is launching a new ad-supported tier as well, starting early November in Canada, Mexico, Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the UK, the US, and Spain.

Source: Netflix