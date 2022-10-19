Surface Pro 7 gets fixes for Wi-Fi issues and broken network toggles

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for the seventh-gen Surface Pro tablet. The latest release aims to fix Wi-Fi issues and broken network toggles, plus there are also traditional security patches and general stability improvements. Note that this update does not apply to the Surface Pro 7 Plus.
Important: Microsoft does not allow uninstalling Surface firmware updates. Always check the list of known issues and extra steps before installing a new release.
What is new in October 2022 firmware update for the Surface Pro 7?
-
Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.
-
Resolves Wi-Fi disconnect and settings toggle issues.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Surface - Firmware - 13.0.2101.2
|Surface ME - Firmware
|Surface - Firmware - 15.11.140.0
|Surface UEFI - Firmware
|Intel - Net - 22.160.0.3
|Intel (R) Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 160MHz - Network Adapter
|Intel - Bluetooth - 22.160.0.3
|Intel (R) Wireless Bluetooth - Bluetooth
|Intel - System - 2145.1.42.0
|Intel (R) Management Engine Interface - System Devices
|Intel - Software Component - 1.63.1155.2
|Intel (R) ICLS Client - Software Devices
Here is more information about the release:
|Supported Devices Configurations
|Surface Pro 7
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 2004 and newer
Windows 11 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|
Windows Update
|Additional Steps
|No additional steps required
|Known Issues
|No known issues in this release
