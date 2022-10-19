Surface Pro 7 gets fixes for Wi-Fi issues and broken network toggles

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for the seventh-gen Surface Pro tablet. The latest release aims to fix Wi-Fi issues and broken network toggles, plus there are also traditional security patches and general stability improvements. Note that this update does not apply to the Surface Pro 7 Plus.

Important: Microsoft does not allow uninstalling Surface firmware updates. Always check the list of known issues and extra steps before installing a new release.

What is new in October 2022 firmware update for the Surface Pro 7?

  • Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.

  • Resolves Wi-Fi disconnect and settings toggle issues.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Surface - Firmware - 13.0.2101.2 Surface ME - Firmware
Surface - Firmware - 15.11.140.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware
Intel - Net - 22.160.0.3 Intel (R) Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 160MHz - Network Adapter
Intel - Bluetooth - 22.160.0.3 Intel (R) Wireless Bluetooth - Bluetooth
Intel - System - 2145.1.42.0 Intel (R) Management Engine Interface - System Devices
Intel - Software Component - 1.63.1155.2 Intel (R) ICLS Client - Software Devices

Here is more information about the release:

Supported Devices Configurations Surface Pro 7
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 2004 and newer
Windows 11 21H2 and newer
How to get the update

Windows Update
Surface Support Website
Additional Steps No additional steps required
Known Issues No known issues in this release

In case you missed it, we recently published a Specs Appeal article where we compare the Surface Pro 7 with its newer generations. Microsoft's latest tablet packs several notable upgrades, so owners of the older Pro models might be interested in upgrading.

