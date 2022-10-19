Surface Pro 7 gets fixes for Wi-Fi issues and broken network toggles

Microsoft has released a new firmware update for the seventh-gen Surface Pro tablet. The latest release aims to fix Wi-Fi issues and broken network toggles, plus there are also traditional security patches and general stability improvements. Note that this update does not apply to the Surface Pro 7 Plus.

Important: Microsoft does not allow uninstalling Surface firmware updates. Always check the list of known issues and extra steps before installing a new release.

What is new in October 2022 firmware update for the Surface Pro 7?

Addresses critical security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Resolves Wi-Fi disconnect and settings toggle issues.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 13.0.2101.2 Surface ME - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 15.11.140.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Intel - Net - 22.160.0.3 Intel (R) Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 160MHz - Network Adapter Intel - Bluetooth - 22.160.0.3 Intel (R) Wireless Bluetooth - Bluetooth Intel - System - 2145.1.42.0 Intel (R) Management Engine Interface - System Devices Intel - Software Component - 1.63.1155.2 Intel (R) ICLS Client - Software Devices

Here is more information about the release:

Supported Devices Configurations Surface Pro 7 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 2004 and newer

Windows 11 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support Website Additional Steps No additional steps required Known Issues No known issues in this release

In case you missed it, we recently published a Specs Appeal article where we compare the Surface Pro 7 with its newer generations. Microsoft's latest tablet packs several notable upgrades, so owners of the older Pro models might be interested in upgrading.