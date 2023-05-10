New Insider preview build of the Xbox App for Windows adds new notification center and more

Microsoft has released a new preview version of its Xbox App for Windows. This app is available for Xbox Insiders in the Windows Gaming Flight.

The build number for this first Xbox app for Windows preview is 2305.1000.41.0, and also includes an update for Gaming Services to build 12.77.3001.0. Here's what's included in the change log:

What’s new in 2305: Check out the updated Notification Center

Updated Subscription UI

Improved Filters and Scaling when browsing the Library Bug Fixes : Fixed an issue where the Xbox app might prompt for Gaming Services update even after updating..

Fixed an issue where game reviews might not have been correctly ordered.

Fixed some issues that might have caused the Most Recently Used title to show incorrectly.

Fixed various filter issues in Library, Known Issues: Users may occasionally see an error when trying to install apps from the Xbox app

There may be some additional scaling issues within the Xbox app; the teams are investigating.

A few hours later, Microsoft actually released a second preview build of the Xbox App for Windows, with the build number 2305.1000.45.0. This new version concentrates on bug fixes. Here is the change log for that build:

Bug Fixes : Fixed issue loading content on a subset of PC Game Pass regions

General reliability improvements

Ongoing sorting and filtering improvements

Fixed controller navigation in galleries

Updated keyboard navigation on card hover to be more intuitive

Fixed an issue with badging consistency and updated styling

Updated information blocks on product details pages to make them relevant for Cloud games

Fixed issue submitting game ratings with long descriptions

Fixed incorrect game title shown on controller check dialog Known Issues: Users may occasionally see an error when trying to install apps from the Xbox app.

There may be some additional scaling issues within the Xbox app.

Keep in mind these updates are for enrolled Xbox Insiders. There's no word on when these features and fixes will be released for all Xbox App for Windows users.