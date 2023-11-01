Newly leaked video allegedly shows an upcoming AI revamp of Microsoft Planner

The new Microsoft 365 Copilot subscription service just became generally available for enterprise users today. As we have reported before, it adds generative AI assistant features to Microsoft's productivity apps like Word, Excel, and more.

However, the company is reportedly not done yet with adding AI features to Microsoft 365. A newly posted video clip from tech leaker and enthusiast "WalkingCat" on his X (formerly Twitter) account seems to show a Microsoft company video that shows off an AI revamp of its Microsoft Planner app.

According to the video, the new Microsoft Planner app "brings all your tasks, plans, and projects across Microsoft 365 in one familiar place". The video adds that the new Planner will allow users to "share and assign tasks" and "even align them to goals"

The video claims that the new Microsoft Planner will be simple to use, and will allow users to track their plans with different view modes, like lists, boards, timelines, and more. The video also claims that the new Planner app will be able to scale its efforts so it can be used for small plans all the way to big business portfolios.

The video also shows how Microsoft's AI efforts will reportedly be integrated into Planner. The app could suggest new tasks to meet specific goals, and users can type in text prompts to create new plans and lists.

The video ends with a shorted URL for "The New Planner" that at the moment sents users to the official Microsoft Planner blog.

Assuming this video is indeed a leaked clip from Microsoft, it's likely that the company plans to fully reveal its plans for the revamped Planner app in the very near future, possibly at its Ignite 2023 conference that will be held in mid-November in Seattle.