Amazon Deal: Seagate's latest internal SSD made for the PlayStation 5 console now on sale

Last month, Seagate announced the arrival of its latest internal solid-state drives developed for the Sony PlayStation 5 console, Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSDs. Today, the 2TB version is selling at its lowest price on Amazon. So, if you have been looking for a similar storage option, you can get your hands on this deal right away.

Tailored for the PS5, this Seagate Game Drive in its 2TB variant promises seamless compatibility with both the Digital and Standard Editions of the PS5 console. Equipped with a custom heatsink that keeps thermal throttling at bay, it ensures your device maintains peak performance over extended gaming sessions.

It features read speeds of up to 7300 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6900 MB/s and so, fully leverages the capabilities of PCIe Gen4. This high-speed performance not only ensures faster data access and storage, but it also elevates your gaming experience. With this M.2 SSD, you can effortlessly download, update, and play your games.

For added peace of mind, Seagate offers an industry-leading 5-year warranty. So, you can game on, knowing your investment is well-protected.

2TB Seagate Game Drive M.2 SSD for PS5 (Internal Solid State Drive - PCIe Gen4 NVMe 1.4, Up to 7300MB/s with Heatsink): $139.99 (Amazon US)

Furthermore, you can also check out other SSD deals from Seagate, Samsung, and Western Digital. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

If this is not what you want, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.