Nintendo's next Indie World livestream begins April 17; here's how and when to watch it

Nintendo is holding another one of its occasional livestream events this week. This time, it's the latest Indie World event for the publisher, and it will happen tomorrow (Wednesday) April 17.

Here's how and when to watch the Nintendo Indie World livestream and what to expect from the event.

What is Nintendo Indie World?

This is a livestream event that will happen on April 17. According to Nintendo's post on X (formerly Twitter), we can expect to see " roughly 20 minutes of announcements and updates on indie games" that are slated to launch on the company's Switch console sometime in 2024.

When does Nintendo Indie World start?

The live stream event will begin at 10 am Eastern time (7 am Pacific time).

Where can i watch it?

The Indie World livestream will be available on Nintendo's YouTube channel, with different language versions available on Nintendo's other regional YouTube channels.

What can we expect to see during the event?

Nintendo is not giving any clues as to what might be shown during Indie World on Wednesday. However, it's almost certain we won't see any first-party Nintendo games shown during the livestream.

Eurogamer is speculating we may finally get some news about Hollow Knight :Silksong. The long-awaited sequel to the hit indie game Hollow Knight from developer Team Cherry is scheduled to launch on the Switch, along with many other platforms.

It's also possible we could get some more Switch game announcements from Microsoft, which has already released Pentiment for the console this year, and will launch Grounded for the Switch today.

Will we see games in the livestream that will also be launched on other platforms?

It's most likely that many of the games that will be shown during Nintendo Indie World will not be exclusive to the Switch. That means much of the announcements and gameplay videos from the event will also be of interest to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation gamers who are indie game fans.