Nvidia has reportedly stopped production of almost all RTX 40 series GPUs

Nvidia's RTX 40 series graphics cards may not be readily available next year. A new report states that barring only one GPU that powers two cards, the entire chip stack of the company's RTX 40 lineup has been discontinued. Nvidia has yet to announce its next-generation RTX models, but a move like this may mean that an official reveal could be happening soon.

The report comes from Board Channels (via Videocardz). Sources close to the company have said that the AD107 is the single product from the Ada Lovelace architecture that is still in production, and even that, only temporarily. The AD107 is what powers the RTX 4050 mobile GPU and the RTX 4060 lines. Production for everything above that has seemingly been stopped, affecting AD102, 103, 104, and 106 chips.

"According to sources upstream, NVIDIA has completely shut down the AD106 production line, with all its capacity reallocated to the RTX 50 series lines," says the report from Board Channels. "Only a single AD107 line is temporarily retained. As a result, the RTX 40 series has entered its final quarter of clearance, with mid-to-high-end RTX 40 GPUs gradually halting production and supply. The transition is accelerating, and AIC (Add-in Card) brand partners will face decreasing availability in the market."

In early October, another report dropping from China stated that Nvidia had discontinued its production of the RTX 4090, the current performance king in the GPU space. The report also predicted that Nvidia would be killing off more of its RTX 40 series lineups, with the 4080 SUPER being the next on the chopping block. If the latest reports from today are accurate, much more than that has gone out the door.

While Nvidia has not officially announced the Blackwell architecture-based RTX 50 series just yet, many rumors have pointed toward an early 2025 launch, at least for the top-end models. The company plans to have a CES 2025 keynote in January, which could be where it unveils the highly-anticipated next-generation models.