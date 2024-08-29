OpenAI says its weekly active users have doubled to 200 million in just a year

OpenAI is celebrating a new milestone today. The generative AI company revealed to Axios and other media outlets it now has 200 million active weekly users. That is double the amount of weekly users that it had a year ago.

The same report added that OpenAI's products are now being used in some form by 92 percent of the biggest Fortune 500 companies. In addition, the same report stated that the use of its automated API has doubled since the release of its small language model GPT-4o mini just a few weeks ago.

OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman released a statement to mark the 200 million weekly user milestone, saying:

People are using our tools now as a part of their daily lives, making a real difference in areas like healthcare and education—whether it's helping with routine tasks, solving hard problems, or unlocking creativity.

The doubling of OpenAI's user base in about a year would seem to indicate that the AI trend in technology continues to grow in general, and for this company in particular, even with the rise from competition such as Google, Meta, Anthropic, and others.

This news of a new high in weekly users also comes at the same time as new but unconfirmed reports that OpenAI is raising even more money from investors. The Wall Street Journey revealed this week, via unnamed sources, that OpenAI is seeking several billion dollars worth of investment money. That would put its overall worth at a whopping $100 billion.

Microsoft, which has been OpenAI's biggest financial partner for several years, is expected to put in even more money into the company as part of this latest financial round. There's no word on how much money it will add. Microsoft has used OpenAI's models to help develop its own generative AI chatbot, Copilot.