Outlook for iOS and Android will soon work as two-factor Authenticator

According to a new entry in the Microsoft 365 Roadmap (via Dr. Windows), the software giant plans to add a new non-email-related feature to the Outlook app on mobile devices. Dubbed "Authenticator Lite," the feature will let users sign into their work or school accounts without downloading another app.

Authenticator Lite (in Outlook) is a feature that allows your users to complete multi-factor authentication (MFA) for their work or school account using the Outlook app on their iOS or Android device.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is an essential security feature that helps customers protect their online identities by adding an extra layer of protection. MFA requires two or more forms of authentication before granting access to a specific account—for example, one-time passwords, physical security keys, SMS confirmations (some services have the audacity to make SMS authentication a paid feature), and more.

Microsoft already has a dedicated Authenticator app for iOS and Android, and it is available for free in the App Store and Google Play Store. Soon, however, millions of Outlook users will be able to tighten their accounts' security without downloading additional software. Microsoft says "Authenticator Lite" will hit general availability on Android and iOS in March 2023.

Although multi-factor authenticators are simple, many users still consider them cumbersome solutions with difficult onboarding. Integrating MFA capabilities into Outlook (similar to how the YouTube app allows you to grant or deny access to your Google Account) will help make multi-factor authentication easier and more accessible.