PC Gaming Show 2024 roundup: Stormgate launches August 13, Killing Floor 3 trailer, and more

The 2024 PC Gaming Show might have been one of the best shows in the streaming event's 10-year history. It was packed with tons of game reveals, trailers, release date info, and more for more than 70 games.

You can check out a wrap-up of the event on the PC Gamer site, but we wanted to showcase some of our favorite games that were shown during the event.

Stormgate - Early Access launch August 13

The long-awaited RTS game from Frost Giant Studios, formed by many of the people who made Starcraft 2 at Blizzard, will launch as a free-to-play game on Steam on August 13. The new trailer showed off the third and final playable faction for the game, the Celestials.

Killing Floor 3 gameplay trailer - launching in early 2025

Tripwire Interactive showed off the first gameplay trailer for the third game in its zombie shooter series. It will be released in early 2025.

Battle Aces trailer

The recently revealed sci-fi RTS game from developer Upcapped Games showed off more gameplay and also revealed more info on the title that should launch a closed beta later in June.

Still Wakes The Deep Launch trailer - Releases on June 18

We have been waiting for this game from developer The Chinese Room for a while. The first-person horror game, set on an oil rig, is coming on June 18.

New Escape From Tarkov trailer

The popular first-person tactical shooter game from developer Battlestate Games revealed some new features that will be added soon, along with its spin-off Escape From Tarkov Arena as it gets closer to its full 1.0 launch.

Phantom Line officially revealed

This horror FPS co-op game comes from a new developer, Antistatic Studios, made up of creators who worked on titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Bioshock, and Conan Exiles. There's no word yet on a release date.

Level Zero: Extraction - Check out the beta now

This extraction shooter game from developer Doghowl Games has three teams of humans that try to find loot while two other player teams control monsters trying to kill those humans. Sound cool? If so, you can check out the beta now on Steam until June 16.

83 trailer

This tactical military shooter from developer Blue Dot Games takes place in an alternate 1983 when the US and Soviet Union were in a true 'hot war.' The game will support up to 100 players at one time. It does not have a release date.