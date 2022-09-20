Nvidia unveils 'Portal with RTX' free DLC for the original game

While announcing its next generation of RTX graphics cards at its GeForce Beyond event, Nvidia also revealed the next raytracing project from its internal teams: Portal with RTX. As its name implies, this mod will deliver a fully ray-traced experience for the smash hit Portal, similar to previous Nvidia projects from the past like Minecraft with RTX.

The now 15-year-old Valve title has been given a fresh coat of paint, reimagining its graphics with "full ray tracing and entirely new art evocative of the original". Nvidia had used its new and free modding platform RTX Remix to develop this DLC, which lets modders import games into the toolset and add ray tracing support.

"In Portal with RTX, full ray tracing transforms each level, enabling light to bounce and be affected by the scene’s geometry and materials," explains Nvidia in its blog. "Every light is ray-traced and casts shadows, global illumination indirect lighting naturally illuminates and darkens rooms, volumetric ray-traced lighting scatters through fog and smoke, and shadows are pixel perfect."

Support for the newly announced DLSS 3.0 will be included here too, though only RTX 4000 series graphics cards owners will be able to utilize this tech to boost performance

Portal with RTX has a release planned for this November, and it will be offered as free DLC to all owners of the original classic on Steam.