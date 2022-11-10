Latest Nvidia 526.86 driver offers improved support for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Nvidia has released its latest Game Ready Windows WHQL driver version 526.86. The new driver brings improved support for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Specifically, this new Game Ready Driver offers improved stability, solves image corruption issues, and supports NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex.

The 526.86 driver also brings several bug fixes which are listed below:

[Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II] Flashing corruption can be seen randomly while playing the game. [3829010]

[Call of Duty: Vanguard] Game may randomly crash after extended gameplay [3841398]

VTube Studio crashes to black screen after driver update [3838158]

GPU may get stuck in P0 state after exiting certain games [3846389]

[Anvil Engine Games] Environment flickering [3843932]

Drop in 8K60 AV1 decoding performance on RTX 4090 [3835745]

[Forza Horizon 5] Some PC configurations may see rainbow-like artifacts in game after extended gameplay [3685123]

And here are the issues that remain unresolved:

Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]

[DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]

Maxon - Cinema4D + Redshift3D vidmemory allocations cause TDR or Driver Crash [3659104]

RedCine-X Pro potential crash while working with effects during video playback [3809401]

Desktop Window Manager (dwm.exe) service may report higher GPU usage on some RTX 30-series configurations [3830387]

Workaround: disable Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling from the Windows Settings

[Daz Studio] Application crashes after updating to latest driver when trying to run simulation [3838022]

You can read the full Release Notes here (PDF) and Nvidia's announcement here.

To download this driver, you can use your current GeForce Experience app or opt for a manual download. The links are provided below:

Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH (812 MB)

Notebook GPUs: