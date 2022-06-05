PSA: You may get banned for redeeming Microsoft Rewards points, fix on the way

Microsoft Rewards is a useful little program available in some countries which awards users points for interacting with Microsoft services such as searching with Bing or buying items on the Microsoft Store. As users earn points, they can then be exchanged for rewards like Microsoft Store gift cards.

However, it appears that lots of people are getting banned for redeeming Microsoft Rewards points recently. As spotted by DeskModder, there is a busy thread on Reddit with lots of people from various regions claiming that they are being banned by Microsoft for no apparent reason while redeeming Microsoft Rewards points.

People on the forum claim that they can earn points as expected, however, when they try to redeem them, they are told to contact technical support. Revisiting the same page after some time shows the account as suspended. Customers from all over the world including Portugal, Brazil, and Europe are reporting the same issue.

The good thing is that Microsoft is aware of the problem and a partial fix has already started to roll out. Xbox Loyalty Marketing Lead Daniel Martins responded on the Reddit thread and while he did not go into technical details regarding why the problem occurred, he did highlight that a patch began to roll out on the weekend.

While this fix is intended to stop additional accounts from getting suspended, it does not revert existing bans. Martins says that the team will reconvene on Monday to work on this front but those impacted can still log a support ticket in the interim.

Source: Reddit via DeskModder