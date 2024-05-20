Acer announces the Swift 14 AI laptop with Snapdragon X chips; will launch in US in July



Acer has announced its first notebook with Qualcomm's brand-new Snapdragon X processors. It's called the Acer Swift 14 AI, and it will be sold in a number of different hardware configurations. This is one of the new Copilot Plus PC notebooks that Microsoft branded earlier today.

The Acer Swift 14 AI will be available to buy with both the high-end 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor and the less powerful and more affordable 10-core Snapdragon X Plus chip. The laptop will feature up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X-8533 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

The 3.7-pound (1.68 kg) notebook will come with a 14.5-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it will have 100% sRGB color support. The laptop will also have a touchscreen display option as well.

The Acer Swift 14 AI will have a 180-degree hinge for its display, so the notebook can be placed on a table almost completely flat. The thin and light laptop will include an AI icon that will be stamped on the cover of the notebook. There will also be an Activity Indicator on the touchpad that will light up when Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant is activated.

Other hardware features for the Acer Swift 14 AI include a 1440p QHD IR webcam that comes with a triple microphone array and Windows Hello support, along with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless hardware. There will also be two USB-C ports and two more USB-A ports. The notebook will have a 75 Wh battery, which Acer says should last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

You won't have to wait long to get the Acer Swift 14 AI notebook. It will first launch in Europe sometime in June with a starting price of €1,499. In July, it will go on sale in the US, beginning at $1,099.