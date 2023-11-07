Razer just updated five of its gaming PC mice with 8,000Hz polling rate support

In 2021, Razer released a new gaming mouse, the Viper 8KHz, that included an 8,000 KHz polling rate for better performance (That mouse is currently priced at an all-time low of just $39.98 at Amazon). This week, the company announced that five of its older wireless gaming mice can get that same high polling rate via a new firmware update.

The five Razer mice with this polling update are the Razer Viper V2, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, the Razer Cobra Pro, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro, and the Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed. Owners of these mice should first update their Razer Synapse app to the latest version.

They should then see a link under their supported mouse product in the Synapse app that states, “Firmware update available“. Then can click on the link to be taken to the firmware updater site, which can be downloaded so users can get the 8,000KHz polling update.

Razer states in a press release that normal mice have a 1,000KHz polling rate. Downloading this firmware update will help these five Razer mouse products increase the amount of data from the mouse to the PC by 8 times. It adds:

Coupled with the ultra-low latency of our Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology, this ensures that you have the most responsive and reliable connection ever experienced in gaming. In practice, this results in smoother cursor movements, impeccable accuracy, and the elimination of any micro-stutters. And for those who love tweaking settings, our Razer Synapse software lets you adjust the polling rate to your liking, from 125Hz all the way to 8000Hz, allowing you to tailor your mouse’s performance to individual games.

Razer previously updated the very limited edition Viper Mini Signature Edition mouse to the 8,000KHz polling rate in April.

