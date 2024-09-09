Rock star asks Rockstar to "go F yourself" for "utterly unacceptable" GTA 6 song offer

If you have been following gaming news or tech news in general, you have most likely heard about Rockstar Games' upcoming Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI. The first trailer for the highly anticipated title was released last year in December, and development seems to be going along nicely, albeit with some hiccups.

Analyst reports back in February suggested that Sony was preparing its PS5 Pro with hopes of aligning the console launch alongside the title. The company has already teased us with what appears to be the official PS5 Pro design and this is making fans wonder if the next-gen Sony console will also land sometime around fall 2025. Rumor has it that Sony is also trying to secure exclusive marketing rights for the game.

Speaking of rights, Rockstar Games' apparently tried to negotiate with synth-pop band Heaven 17 for the licensing rights of its song "Temptation" (YouTube link) in GTA VI. The band was apparently offered a one-time $7,500 which was seemingly too lowball of an offer and was not enough to tempt Martyn Ware, who is one of the founding members of the band.

While we are not sure if the contract offer was ultimately rejected, Ware took to X and expressed his clear displeasure regardless, and heavily cussed at Rockstar Games.

I was recently contacted by my publishers on behalf of Rockstar Games re the possibility of using Temptation on the new Grand Theft Auto 6



Naturally excited about the immense wealth that was about to head my way, I scrolled to the bottom of the email re the offer… — Martyn Ware 🦉 (@martynware) September 7, 2024

IT WAS $7500 - for a buyout of any future royalties from the game - forever…



To put this in context, Grand Theft Auto 6 grossed, wait for it…



$8.6 BILLION



Ah, but think of the exposure…



Go fuck yourself — Martyn Ware 🦉 (@martynware) September 7, 2024

Later, when inquired further, Ware disclosed that it was $7,500 per member so $22,500 in total for three members, but the rock star was still clearly not having how Rockstar could only offer such a 'low' amount pointing out again about the $8.6 billion revenue it generated from GTA V.

$7500 each for 3 writers



Still utterly unacceptable



Also $8.6B gross, not profit - but still… — Martyn Ware 🦉 (@martynware) September 8, 2024

While some defended Ware's decision to get sour at the offer, many criticized him for this seemingly tactless behaviour, to which he responded:

I haven’t ‘fucked up’



I’ve worked in artist rights advocacy for 20 years / I know the game



This in iniquitous — Martyn Ware 🦉 (@martynware) September 8, 2024

An X user responded that swearing and cussing at Rockstar Games was probably not the best idea while taking a dig at the artist's earlier remark of "knowing the game":

I agree 7.5k isn’t anywhere near enough.



But coming onto a public platform and cussing out Rockstar instead of negotiating the fee or even requesting a 0.001% royalty is amateur for someone who supposedly “knows the game” — 🥚 (@TheDaneTrainHKR) September 8, 2024

You can follow the entire thread on the official X handle of Martyn Ware at this link.