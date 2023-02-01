Samsung announces flagship Galaxy Book3 and Book3 Ultra laptops

The Samsung GalaxyBook3 laptop lineup

During the annual Unpacked event, Samsung announced a new family of Windows 11 laptops. The Galaxy Book3 series brings different form factors and performance levels in a sleek design and premium hardware.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 is a 2-in-1 Windows 11 laptop with a 16-inch touchscreen AMOLED display, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and S-Pen support. Like the rest of the lineup, it features 13th Gen Intel processors, 16 or 32GB of RAM, and 512GB or 1TB solid-state storage. Users can pick between graphite and beige color options and spec the computer with optional 5G connectivity.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro is a traditional clamshell laptop available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. Its 16:10 AMOLED displays also support 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 3K resolution, and brightness up to 400 nits. The laptop offers more affordable configurations with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Finally, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra is for those needing lots of horsepower in a premium chassis. The computer has a 16-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, Intel's 13th Gen Core i9 processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and two discrete GPU options: NVIDIA RTX 4050 and RTX 4070.

Samsung GalaxyBook3 full specs:

Galaxy Book3 Ultra Galaxy Book3 Pro Galaxy Book3 Pro 360
Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5mm
1.79kg		 14-inch: 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3mm
1.17kg		 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8mm
1.66kg
1.71kg 5G
16-inch: 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5mm
1.56kg
Color Graphite Graphite, Beige
OS Windows 11
Display 16-inch 16:10 AMOLED, 400nits
Adaptive 48-120hz refresh rate
3K (2880 x 1800)		 14 or 16-inch 16:10 AMOLED,
400nits
Adaptive 48-120hz refresh rate
3K (2880 x 1800)		 16-inch 16:10 AMOLED, 400nits,
Touchscreen with S-Pen
Adaptive 48-120hz refresh rate
3K (2880 x 1800)
CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i7 and i9 13th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7
GPU NVIDIA RTX 4050
NVIDIA RTX 4070		 Intel Iris Xe (iGPU)
Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11ax 2x2
Bluetooth v5.1		 5G Sub6 (Optional), Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2x2, Bluetooth v5.1
RAM 16GB or 32GB 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB 16GB or 32GB
Storage 512GB or 1TB SSD 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD 512GB or 1TB SSD
Camera 1080p, dual studio mics
Speakers Quad AKG speakers
Battery 76Wh + 100W charger 14-inch: 63Wh + 65W charger 76Wh + 100W charger
16-inch: 76Wh + 65W charger
Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4
1x USB-A
1x HDMI 2.0
1x Audio jack
1x microSD
Fingerprint Scanner		 2x Thunderbolt 4
1x USB-A
1x HDMI 1.4
1x Audio jack
1x microSD
Fingerprint Scanner		 2x Thunderbolt 4
1x USB-A
1x HDMI 1.4
1x Audio jack
1x microSD
Fingerprint Scanner
nanoSIM (optional)
Price $2,399+ $1,449+ $1,899+

The new Samsung Galaxy Book3 series will be available on February 17, 2023. Pre-orders are open now, and Samsung will double the storage for those willing to pull the trigger on one of the newest laptops before February 16, 2023.

