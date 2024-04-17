Get this huge 49-inch Asus ROG Strix PC monitor for a new all-time low price of $699.99

Until just recently, PC gamers who wanted to get a new monitor that had a display that was 49 inches or more had to be prepared to spend over $1,000. Now we are seeing these huge monitors go down in price to something a bit more affordable.

That's certainly the case for the ASUS ROG Strix XG49WCR 49-inch curved ultrawide gaming PC monitor. At the moment, you can snap it up at Amazon for an all-time low price of $699.99. That's also $100 lower than its $799.99 MSRP.

For starters, this monitor has a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 with a 32:9 aspect ratio. That means you can get one display that shows the equivalent of two 27-inch QHD monitors. The VA panel on this display also has a 165Hz refresh rate. In addition, the 1800R curvature of the monitor will give PC gamers a more immersive experience.

The monitor also supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology with DCI-P3 90% professional color range that meets the standards for DisplayHDR 400 certification. PC gamers can take advantage of the monitor's GamePlus hotkey. When used, it can show additional gaming-specific features on the screen such as a crosshair, stopwatch, timer, FPS counter, and more.

When switching from gaming to work, the large size of this monitor can also be advantageous It allows you to connect two video sources so you can see both on the same screen, You can do work while also keeping up with news, stock reports, or more without having to use a second monitor. The included Smart KVM switch also lets you control those two devices with just one PC keyboard and mouse.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

