Fresh leaks reveal the design and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

It was rumored for months that Samsung is going to launch a pocket-friendly Galaxy Watch, speculated to be the Galaxy Watch FE this year. In line with that rumor, the Galaxy Watch FE picked up the FCC certification along with the Galaxy Watch7 series, hinting that the product will launch alongside other devices at the upcoming Unpacked event in July.

Recently, the official support pages of the Galaxy Watch FE (model number SM-R861) went live in the UK, Latin America, and some European countries. Now, a fresh leak has emerged, thanks to tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore on X, which shows the design and specifications of the alleged Galaxy Watch FE.

Looking at the renders, the Galaxy Watch FE looks similar to the first Wear OS watch from Samsung, the Galaxy Watch4. Notably, it was rumored that Samsung could launch an affordable smartwatch under the name Galaxy Watch4 (2024).

However, it seems like the company will market this new smartwatch as the Galaxy Watch FE, FE for Fan Edition. The Galaxy Watch FE moniker was also confirmed in the TDRA certification of the UAE.

According to the leaked images, the Galaxy Watch FE seems to lack the rotating bezel seen in the Classic variant. The leak suggests that the Galaxy Watch FE could sport a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with 396x396 resolution. Under the hood, the smartwatch will be powered by the Exynos W920 chip with 1.18GHz speed.

The processor is paired with 1.5GB of RAM and offers 16GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Watch FE is expected to come with Wear OS powered by Samsung One UI Watch 5.0 and could pack a 247mAh battery, offering up to 30 hours of battery life.

The smartwatch will offer wireless magnetic charging. Speaking of build quality, the Galaxy Watch FE, according to the leak, is expected to have an aluminum body. It will have water resistance up to 50 meters.