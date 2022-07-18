Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 official launch date may have leaked

Samsung may no longer be interested in releasing new FE-branded phones, but it remains heavily invested in making foldable phones more mainstream. The South Korean tech giant is set to show the world its next-generation foldable phones, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4. And the company may launch them sooner than you think.

According to famed leaker Evan Blass, Samsung has plans to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 on August 10. The company has also planned to host an event called "Unfold Your World" to make its next-generation foldable devices official.

Previously, not-so-reliable leaker Jon Prosser claimed August 10 to be the official unveiling date for Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. And now that Evan Blass is also backing it, it's safe to assume that Samsung will officially announce them on that date for real.

Samsung usually announces "Fold" and "Flip" foldable devices on the same day. The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 went official on August 11 at Samsung's "Unpacked" event. Their successors will, however, arrive just a day earlier. What is truly different this time is that these devices won't debut at an "Unpacked" event.

See what I did there? pic.twitter.com/BrH4sT99yU — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 18, 2022

While Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 were announced on August 11, the sales started a few days later. And if tipster Jon Prosser is to be believed, the Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 may follow the footsteps of their predecessors and could be available in the market on August 26.

The lack of creativity here is only rivaled by the name of the event: "Unfold Your World" 😛 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 18, 2022

Rumor has it that Samsung will also launch the Galaxy Watch 5 series alongside the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. We will learn all about these devices when Samsung talks about them at length on August 10.