Samsung News get US presidential election coverage from trusted sources

Samsung has announced that its Samsung News app is introducing a dedicated tab in the app that will act as a hub for all things about the upcoming US presidential election. With deception easier than ever with artificial intelligence, Samsung wants to help you get reliable, up-to-the-minute coverage from trusted sources so that you can make an informed voting decision later this year.

Aside from news stories, you will also have access to a calendar of key dates such as debates, party conventions and other upcoming events, candidate profiles, and regularly updated presidential polls. Bringing all this information to a central location means you’ll never need to leave the app to get the latest information. Samsung says that this update is available to everyone in the US already.

In addition to US presidential election coverage, Samsung has partnered with LALIGA, its latest content partner. For those who don’t follow football (soccer), LALIGA runs the Spanish top-flight football league, more commonly referred to as La Liga. It includes famous teams such as Real Madrid and Barcelona. With this partnership, you’ll be able to see more news from these teams thanks to the additional content from LALIGA.

Commenting on the partnership, Alan Nissim, Head of Business Operations for LALIGA North America, said:

“Our goal is to deliver content to our fans wherever they are, and partnering with Samsung News will allow millions of our fans to stay updated with the latest news on LALIGA. This partnership will serve as a new tool to not only promote the league and its clubs, but also expand our reach in North America through a timely and effective channel.”

The South Korean company said that LALIGA is just the latest content provider that it has added. Over the last year, it has also welcomed the likes of Yahoo Sports, ESPN, CNBC, Good Morning America, and many more.

Source: Samsung