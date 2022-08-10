Samsung's latest Unpacked event is taking place today, here's how to watch it

Samsung is set to hold its next Unpacked event today at 9 a.m. EDT. It will be streamed and covered through several official Samsung channels, which we’ll outline below. The trailer for the event that was released in July shows the outline of two foldable devices, teasing what we’ll be seeing. If reports are to be believed, Samsung could be getting ready to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4.

According to the same report that said we could see the next-gen Fold and Flip phones from Samsung, there’s a chance the Galaxy Watch 5 Series will be unveiled too. The Korean firm unveiled the last generation of watches in August 2021, so it’s quite likely we’ll hear more about the new line-up today.

If you want to watch the event, there are many ways you can tune in. The event will be streamed on Samsung’s website and Newsroom, as well as it’s YouTube channel. Additionally, there will be coverage on Twitter and in Samsung’s metaverse 837X.