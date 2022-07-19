The latest Skype Insider update has new call screen and fixes for old Windows versions

Like other Microsoft software products, Skype has its Insider program, where everyone willing can test flight preview versions before Microsoft ships them to the general public. Although Skype is far from being the most exciting Microsoft product, enthusiasts and those relying on the good-old Skype may be interested in downloading a new beta and accessing the latest improvements and features. Version 8.87.76.203 is now available for testing on various platforms.

What is new in Skype Insider Release 8.87.76.203:

New Call Screen is now enabled by default on desktop, as the feature is out of beta.

is now enabled by default on desktop, as the feature is out of beta. Easier access to captions during calls . You can enable captions directly from the call screen on desktop platforms.

. You can enable captions directly from the call screen on desktop platforms. Fixed a bug where Skype would not connect to audio and video devices on older Windows versions, such as 7 and 8.1.

Fixed crashes on iOS.

Fixed bugs with opening chats on Android.

Fixed a missing send button after recording a video on a Chromebook.

Various stability improvements.

You can download the latest Skype Insider build from the official website. Note that it might take a few days before the new features reach your device, even after installing the latest available version.