Shadow of the Tomb Raider is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is back with a new giveaway, and it's a big one. Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition now occupies the weekly freebie slot alongside Submerged: Hidden Depths, with the duo replacing last week's Ring of Pain giveaway.

The headliner is the third game in the rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy, concluding Lara Croft's origin story. This adventure takes Lara to Central America in an effort to stop a Mayan apocalypse from happening. This being the Definitive Edition, it includes all post-launch content like extra tombs and outfits too.

As with any giveaway involving a mature rating on the Epic Games Store, the company is also offering a more family friendly option alongside Tomb Raider as an additional freebie. That's where the free copy of Submerged: Hidden Depths comes in.

This indie game is a post-apocalyptic exploration and adventure that has players boating, climbing, and searching through ancient crumbling skyscrapers. It is touted as a combat-less experience.



The Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Submerged: Hidden Depths giveaways are slated to last till next Thursday, September 8, with Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator coming up next. Players of the free-to-play title Knockout City can also claim a premium pack containing in-game goodies this week too.