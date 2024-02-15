Skype Preview gets 25 new AR lenses powered by Snap

On February 14, 2024, Microsoft released a new preview update for Skype users. Version 8.113 introduced the ability to turn voice messages into readable text (transcription) and a reworked reaction picker with more emotions and easier navigation. As it later turned out, that is not everything the update had to offer.

Skype's official X account announced that Skype Insiders can try a new set of 25 freshly made AR lenses, such as "Glossy Smile" or "Mad Scientist." Powered by Snap, they let you add a bit of "AR magic" to your video calls, video messages, or your Skype profile.

🤳 Hi Skype Insiders! Discover AR magic! 📸✨



Switch up your look in real-time with new AR Lenses powered by Snap.🎭



Update your avatar or send a fun video with just a tap. Try it now on mobile and show off your style! #SkypeInsiders #SnapLenses 🎨📲https://t.co/3mqATcDwXu pic.twitter.com/aG5rL6wCfe — Skype Insider (@SkypeInsider) February 15, 2024

Microsoft has updated the official release notes for version 8.113 with more details about Skype's new AR lenses:

Skype's Camera Gets Snappy with New Lenses! Skype's camera just got a major upgrade with a treasure trove of over 25 new lenses powered by Snap! Now, your chats can be as expressive and animated as you are. Snap & Transform : Access the new array of lenses with a tap on the smiley icon, and pick your new virtual look.

: Access the new array of lenses with a tap on the smiley icon, and pick your new virtual look. Switch & Snap : Easily flip the camera to center stage and find your best angle.

: Easily flip the camera to center stage and find your best angle. Lenses Galore : From 'Glossy Smile' to 'Mad Scientist', choose from a variety of creative lenses that best match your mood or message.

: From 'Glossy Smile' to 'Mad Scientist', choose from a variety of creative lenses that best match your mood or message. Record with Flair : Hold down the record button to capture your personalized video message.

: Hold down the record button to capture your personalized video message. Share the Fun : Send your lens-enhanced videos to friends and family for an extra burst of joy in your conversations.

: Send your lens-enhanced videos to friends and family for an extra burst of joy in your conversations. Avatar Makeover: Tap the smiley to sprinkle some Snap magic when updating your Skype avatar too!

The new lenses are available for Skype Insiders in version 8.113 on Android and iOS. If you have an Android smartphone, download the app from the official website. Sadly, access to beta versions of Skype on iOS requires an invitation from Microsoft.