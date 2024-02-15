Dead Island 2, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and more join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Microsoft has prepared another weekend of fresh games to try out for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. The promotion is touting Dead Island 2, Code Vein, Warstride Challenges, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 as the games available to try for the next few days.

Easily the biggest free event from the bunch is Dead Island 2. After many years in development limbo, the recently released zombie action game continues the series' dark humor and undead killing fiesta. Brutal melee combat is a big focus here, and even three-player co-op is available to play through the campaign.



Next, Code Vein arrives from Bandai Namco as a souls-like RPG with a vampire twist. This post-apocalyptic title also has co-op available for up to two players. Meanwhile, Warstride Challenges is for shooter fans, combining fast-paced action and platforming for intense time trials. Players can even create levels to share with others in the community.

Lastly, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is for fighting game fans, offering a massive collection of playable fighters from Nick franchises SpongeBob, TMNT, Jimmy Neutron, Avatar, Rugrats, and others.

Discounts are also running for the Free Play Days games of this weekend, making it easier and cheaper to continue any playthroughs following their promotions. Here are links to the games available, plus what platforms they are available on:

The Free Play Days event of this weekend will end on Sunday, February 18 at 11:59pm PDT. Like in most weeks, keep in mind that only Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to these games that are being offered.