Sniper Elite 5, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and much more hit Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass lineup for May is expanding in a big way. Today's announcement of the second wave of titles for the month includes hits like Frontier Development's Jurassic World Evolution 2, the indie sensation Vampire Survivors, and day-one drops such as the latest entry of the Sniper Elite series.

Here are the games incoming to the subscription service in the next couple of weeks:

Her Story (PC) – Available now

(PC) – Available now Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Little Witch in the Woods (Game Preview) (Console and PC) – Available now

(Game Preview) (Console and PC) – Available now Skate (Cloud) EA Play – Available now

(Cloud) EA Play – Available now Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Farming Simulator 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 19

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 19 Vampire Survivors (PC) – May 19

(PC) – May 19 Floppy Knights (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 24

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 24 Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) – May 24

(PC) – May 24 Sniper Elite 5 (Console and PC) – May 26

(Console and PC) – May 26 Cricket 22 (PC) – May 27

(PC) – May 27 Pac-Man Museum+ (Cloud, Console, and PC) – May 27

Little Witch in the Woods, Umurangi Generation Special Edition, Floppy Knights, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Sniper Elite 5, and Pac-Man Museum+ are all day-one arrivals Xbox Game Pass.

After skipping last week, the Xbox Touch Controls team has added the feature to 11 more cloud-supported games:

A Memoir Blue

Contrast

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Far: Changing Tides

Kentucky Route Zero

Loot River

Paradise Killer

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Townscaper

Visage

Lastly, seven games are leaving Xbox Game Pass on May 31, and the biggest of the bunch is Resident Evil 7:

EA Sports NHL 20 (Console)

Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Knockout City (Console and PC) EA Play

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)

Superhot Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yes Your Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Those who want to keep playing these titles after their departure may want to pick them up using the 20% discount benefit being offered to Game Pass subscribers.

Aside from surprise drops, subscribers will have to wait until June to find out what's coming next to the game subscription platform. Don’t expect to see massive arrivals in the first half of June, however, as Microsoft will probably be holding back major announcements for the upcoming Xbox and Bethesda Showcase on June 12.