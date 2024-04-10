When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Snippng Tool is getting emoji, HDR, and QR code support

Neowin · with 0 comments

A Snipping Tool logo with the default Windows 11 wallpaper on the background

Microsoft is working on new features for Windows 11's default screenshot-taking application, Snipping Tool. The app will soon let you add emojis to your screenshots, detect QR codes, and perform HDR correction after taking screengrabs on HDR monitors.

The ability to add emojis to screenshots in the Snipping Tool app will join the recently introduced shapes and forms. In addition to drawing squares, circles, lines, and arrows, Snipping Tool will offer users a seemingly limited set of emojis to spice up screenshots and make them a little more fun: stars, hearts, eyes, thumbs up/down, and more.

Another great upcoming addition is QR code support. Windows 11 will finally have a built-in on-screen QR reader, sparing you from pulling out your phone every time you want to scan a QR code. Take a screenshot with Snipping Tool, and it will present you with a "QR Codes" button in the bottom-right corner.

Finally, Snipping Tool will allow you to correct screenshots taken on HDR monitors so that they look good on SDR displays. In case you missed it, Windows 11 preview builds received HDR wallpaper support about a year ago, and the feature should be available in the Stable Channel in version 24H2.

Microsoft has not announced any of those changes yet. Still, a public release in the Windows Insider Program should not take too long.

Report a problem with article
blizzard logo
Previous Article

Microsoft is bringing Blizzard games back to China, new deal struck with NetEase

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment