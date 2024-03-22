Buy any 2024 Samsung TV, and get $100 off and a free 65-inch TU690T TV for a limited time

Samsung's smart televisions remain one of the most popular TVs for consumers. This week, the company started selling its newest 2024 Samsung OLED, Neo QLED, and Frame smart TVs. It also has a couple of interesting promotions that are available for a limited time.

The first is pretty straightforward. If you order any of the 2024 Samsung smart TV lineup, you will get $100 off its price. The other is much more interesting. If you get one of the new Samsung TVs, you will get a Samsung 65-inch TU690T TV for free. The offer is available on Samsung's site, and you can also purchase one of the new TVs from Amazon. Both offers last until April 11.

The Samsung 65-inch TU690T TV normally is priced at around $450 to $480. The LED-based display has a 4K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It includes support for HDR 10+, and it has Samsung's Tizen-based Smart TV OS for accessing nearly all the major free and premium video streaming services. It includes two HDMI ports, one of which has eARC support for plugging in a sound bar or speaker. It also has a USB port, a digital audio out port, an Ethernet port, and an old-fashioned antenna or cable TV port.

Of course, the new Samsung OLED, Neo QLED, and Frame 2024 TVs are pricey. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can get the 43-inch Frame TV with the free 65-inch TU690T TV for $997.99 (with Amazon's own $100 discount). Prime members can get the same discount on the biggest TV in this lineup. The Samsung 98-inch QLED smart TV, with the free 65-inch TV, is available for Prime members for $14,997.98.

This Amazon deal is U.S.-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have the among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.