TikTok brings new monetization tool called Series that allows videos up to 20 minutes long

TikTok is bringing users more ways for sharing premium content with their audience with the launch of TikTok "Series". The feature lets content creators present their talent and stories and is part of the monetization tools available on TikTok.

The company blog post describes the feature by stating:

"From the top collection of must-know spreadsheet shortcuts to the most effective workouts or the latest baked oats recipe, the diverse range of valuable and entertaining content on TikTok has quickly become a part of a billion people's lives around the world. Today we're introducing Series, a new way for creators to share their stories, talents, and creativity as premium content while further deepening their connection with the TikTok community."

The capability allows eligible users to share Collections of premium content behind a paywall, for which the users have to pay to get access. Users can add up to 80 videos that are up to 20 minutes long to their Series. TikTok is also offering the content posters freedom to decide prices for their content and is also letting the audience purchase them via the creator’s profile or direct in-video links.

TikTok added that the feature is currently under testing so the company is open to feedback. Only select individuals can use it at the moment with applications to join opening in the following months.