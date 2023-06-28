New Intel Arc Beta Driver 31.0.101.4514 adds support for AEW: Fight Forever and more

A new beta graphics driver has been released for Intel's Arc and Iris Xe GPU products. The beta release has the version number 31.0.101.4514 and includes new support for two new PC games and performance improvements for a few other games as well.

Here's the changelog:

GAMING HIGHLIGHTS Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for: AEW: Fight Forever

Layers of Fear Game performance improvements versus Intel 31.0.101.4502 software driver for: Assassin’s Creed Unity (DX11) Up to 271% uplift at 1080p with Very High settings

Up to 313% uplift at 1440p with High settings F1 22 (DX12) Up to 36% uplift at 1080p with High settings

Up to 20% uplift at 1440p with High settings

Up to 10% uplift at 1080p with Ultra High settings and all Ray Tracing settings on Deathloop (DX12) Up to 10% uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings

Up to 8% uplift at 1440p with Very High settings KNOWN ISSUES Intel Arc Graphics Products: System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.

Streaming Dota 2 using XSplit Broadcaster may exhibit corruption in Game Capture mode.

Blender 3.6 may experience an application crash during render operations when Hardware Ray Tracing is enabled Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris X e + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel Core Processor Products: Total War: Warhammer III (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire.

Conqueror's Blade (DX12) may experience an application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay. INTEL ARC CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

With Intel Arc Control installed, systems may experience slightly higher than expected power consumption during system sleep or hibernate.

May observe “could not stop Highlights” notification when stopping Auto-Game Highlights.

The Camera on-screen preview may incorrectly persist when switching between Desktop and Overlay modes.

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection.

Arc Control may become unresponsive after a driver upgrade. A workaround is to perform a clean driver installation using Display Driver Uninstaller.

You can check out the full release notes for the graphics drivers here (PDF) and download the beta drivers here.