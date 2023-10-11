Sony will launches cloud game streaming support for certain PlayStation 5 titles in October

Back in June, Sony announced it had started internal testing of streaming PlayStation 5 games from the cloud. In August, select members of the public could begin testing streaming PS5 games on the console. Today, Sony announced that the feature will become generally available for PS5 owners who have signed up for the PlayStation Plus Premium service in October.

In a blog post, Sony stated that Japan will get first crack at PS5 game streaming on October 17. The European countries would be next on October 23. Finally, North America will get PS5 game streaming support on October 30.

The selection of PS5 games that will be available to stream will be limited at first. Full games will be available to stream like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat 11, and Saints Row IV.

If you already own a PS5 game, you might also be able to stream it via PlayStation Plus Premium, with titles like Resident Evil 4, Dead Island 2, Genshin Impact, Fall Guys, and Fortnite supported. Some game trials for titles like Hogwarts Legacy, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and The Calisto Protocol will also be available for streaming.

Some of the other features PlayStation Plus Premium users can get with this new feature will include the following:

Downloadable content and in-game purchases will be available for PS5 game streaming, including DLC and add-ons – similar to purchases from downloadable games.

High quality resolution options, including 4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p, with 60 FPS and SDR or HDR output.

Enhanced audio with support for all PS5 audio capabilities including 5.1 and 7.1 as well as Tempest 3D Audiotech.

Capture screenshots and record up to 3 minutes of video, which will be downloaded to your Media Gallery on PS5 and also available in the Media Gallery on PS App

At the moment, only PlayStation 5 consoles will be able to stream PS5 games. Sony already allows older PS3 and PS4 games to be streamed on the PC as well as consoles. PlayStation Premium Plus currently costs $17.99 a month or $159.99 for a 12-month subscription.