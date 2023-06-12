Ubisoft Forward showcase is later today, here's how to watch it and what to expect

The June games showcase season is now almost at an end, but there are still a few events planned out by publishers before things wrap up. One of those is Ubisoft, with it coming back with another Forward presentation later today with looks at upcoming projects from its wealth of studios.

Streaming across Ubisoft's YouTube and Twitch channels today, June 12, the Forward showcase kicks off at 10am PT/ 1pm ET / 7pm CEST / 6pm BST. A pre-show from the publisher will begin 15 minutes earlier to prepare fans for the main show as well. A runtime for the event has not been announced, unfortunately.

Ubisoft has already revealed that fans can expect to see new footage of the next Assassin's Creed entry Mirage, The Crew Motorfest, as well as two games from Massive Entertainment: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the newly revealed Star Wars Outlaws open world game.

The Assassin's Creed Nexus VR game is also slated to get a full reveal at the showcase. Don't forget that a 2.5D Prince of Persia game was also unveiled last week at Summer Game Fest, and that's sure to make a reappearance here.

As for what else the publisher may have planned, we could see release updates for its previously announced titles. This may include the long-promised PVP pirate ship entry Skull and Bones, The Division Heartland spin-off, and the multiplayer shooter XDefiant. Ubisoft already has more Assassin's Creed games planned for the coming years too, and we might get a teaser for the feudal Japan-set RPG.

Meet cunning scoundrel Kay Vess, in #StarWarsOutlaws, the first-ever open-world Star Wars game. pic.twitter.com/2OMUtnCG99 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) June 11, 2023

Two years ago, Ubisoft revealed a remake of the original Splinter Cell was in development at its Toronto studio. This may be something fans get an update on later today. However, a remake that definitely won't be at the showcase is the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. With the lead developer change and complete reboot that was announced recently, it may be years before we get to see what's next for this project.