Farming Simulator 22 is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for a week

The Epic Games Store's mystery giveaways train just arrived at its second stop. Replacing the Dragon Age Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition from last week, the latest promotion is now offering a copy of Farming Simulator 22. This is the latest mainline entry for current-gen platforms from the hugely popular sim series.

Being developed by GIANTS software, Farming Simulator 22 is the most recent game sim fans can get from the series, as edition 23 was a mobile devices and Switch-only entry. As evident by the name, the series revolves around farming, with everything from growing and harvesting crops to managing productions and tending to animals, plus much more, being deep gameplay elements.

The 2022 entry brought in new features like rotating seasons, production chains for crops and livestock automation, alongside grapes, olives, and sorghum as brand-new crops for players.

Here's how the developer describes the experience, which also supports cooperative multiplayer:

"Take on the role of a modern farmer! Agriculture, animal husbandry and forestry offer a huge variety of farming activities while you face the challenges of the four seasons, especially when winter sets in. Creatively build your own farm and extend your farming operations with production chains - forming an agricultural empire! Even run your farm together with friends and enjoy crossplatform multiplayer together."

The Epic Games Store's Mega Sale is currently active too, discounting most of the wares on the PC games store. The Discord Nitro offer that began last week is still live too, which lets you claim a month of the premium service for free. Both new and returning Nitro users can claim it, and the offer is set to run until June 13.

Farming Simulator 22 is free to claim on the Epic Games Store until May 30. The popular title usually costs $29.99 to purchase when it's not discounted. Once again, the next giveaway is slated to be a mystery title, so come back next week to see what gets revealed.