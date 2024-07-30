Stardock launches Fences 5.80 with support for Windows 11 24H2 and more

Stardock has released the latest version of Fences 5, its popular Windows desktop organizing program. The new version is Fences 5.80 and it does have a couple of new features to check out.

As reported on the official Stardock blog, Fences 5.80 includes a change to its right-click menu on the desktop. The new version now lets users launch the Fences configuration panel via the top layer of the desktop right-click menu. In addition, the Backup option has been moved under Layouts with a new collapsible section.

Perhaps more importantly, Fences 5.80 has been updated so it will work with the upcoming Windows 11 24H2 update. Microsoft has already made the next major update for Windows 11 available for Windows Insiders who are in the Release Preview channel. The final version is expected to become generally available in the near future.

In its Fences 5.80 announcement, Stardock states:

This release also highlights our ongoing efforts to keep the highest level of compatibility across our product suite with each new version of Windows. While the Windows 11 24H2 release that will ship later this year may appear to be another incremental improvement to the OS, there are some fundamental changes that require us to keep validating and testing our products to maintain the highest levels of quality and reliability.

If you already use Fences 5 on your computer, you can get to the latest 5.80 version by going to Settings > About and clicking "Check for Updates."

You can find out more about Fences 5 on Stardock's website. You can get it as a stand-alone app from Stardock for $9.99 for a one-year license or $29.99 for a permanent license. It's also available on Valve's Steam service.

You can also download the entire Object Desktop package from Stardock. Object Desktop includes programs such as Fences, Start11, Groupy, SoundPackager, DeskScapes and Multiplicity.

Disclaimer: Neowin's relationship to Stardock