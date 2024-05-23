Windows 11 24H2 is now available for final testing before public release

Windows 11 version 24H2 is now much closer to its public release. Microsoft shipped the update to testers in the Release Preview Channel, which is the last stage before general availability. Release Preview updates traditionally land much more polished, making the channel appealing to customers who want to try the upcoming features without the risk of encountering heavy bugs.

Windows 11 version 24H2 contains quite a lot of changes and new features. The best part is that not all of them require newer hardware, unlike the recently announced AI-based features. Some of the most interesting bits include support for HDR wallpapers (you actually need new hardware for this if your monitor does not support HDR), improvements for the Quick Settings flyout (you can now scroll it), better archive support, some AI-powered features for all, and more.

Another important change is that with version 24H2, Copilot in Windows will work as a regular app, not a flyout. That will let you move the window around, resize it, etc.

Some under-the-hood improvements include Wi-Fi 7 support (this one also requires new hardware), Rust in the Windows kernel, Sudo for Windows, a reworked energy saver, which will also be available on desktop PCs, and more. Microsoft says it will reveal more details about Windows 11 version 24H2 in the coming months. Therefore, do not expect a public release tomorrow, as the company still needs some time to refine the update.

New AI features, which were announced at the May 20 event, are also part of the Windows 11 version 24H2. However, you will not be able to access them on existing hardware. Microsoft says that those experiences require one of the new Copilot+ PCs, such as the Surface Pro 11 or the Surface Laptop 7.

If you want to try Windows 11 version 24H2 right now, go to Settings > Windows Update > Windows Insider Program and enroll your device in the Release Preview Channel. Keep in mind that early updates are still early, even in their final stages. Therefore, back up mission-critical data or use a spare device or virtual machine.