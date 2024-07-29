Steam's Tower Defense Fest begins with deep game discounts until August 5

It's time for yet another smaller game sales event at Valve's Steam digital store. This time, strategy gamers are getting some love with the launch of Tower Defense Fest which began earlier today on the Steam site. Games that involve units that storm castles or fight against sci-fi laser turrets are just some of the games that are given the tower defense label.

The event itself offers deep discounts on town defense games along with strategy titles that might be considered to be "tower defense adjacent". Just a few of the games that have deep discounts during the event include:

In addition to the deep discounts on many tower defense games, Steam users can also claim the Tower Defense animated avatar, along with the skull explosion animated sticker and the marching animated frame. These discounts will be going away at 10 am Pacific time (1 pm Eastern time) on Monday, August 5.

Steam will have a number of other niche sale events over the next few months. Here are the scheduled sales to look forward to:

Rhythm Fest 2024: August 19- 26 August

Space Exploration Fest: September 2-9

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Fest - September 16-23

Turn-based RPG Fest - September 30-October 7

Steam Next Fest - October 14-21

Steam's big store-wide sales are set for later in the year, starting with the Autumn Sale 2024 from November 27 to December 4. The biggest sale of the year is usually the Winter Sale and this year its being held from December 15, 2024, to January 2, 2025.