Stardock updates Fences 5 with a new engine for better multi-monitor support

Stardock has a new version of Fences 5, the app that helps Windows 10 and 11 users keep their desktops clean and well-organized. Version 5.5 is now available for download with a new engine that should improve the experience on multi-monitor systems.

Thanks to Fences Engine 3, the program is now more reliable and consistent when you connect or disconnect external monitors or access remote systems. According to the official announcement post, Fences 5.5 features a brand-new, fully reworked from the ground-up engine that has been in development for several months.

Besides that, Fences 5.5 features several smaller changes, user interface improvements, some enhancements for remote desktops, and bug fixes. Here is the rest of the changelog:

NEW “store layouts on a per-multimon-config basis” system is enabled by default for new installs. Old installs will keep their existing setting.

Fixed issue with hotkeys not loading for RDP sessions in certain scenarios.

Fix rare startup crash

Add compatibility with popular desktop right-click menu enhancer (Nilesoft Shell)

For those unfamiliar with Fences, it is a program that can turn your messed up desktop into a clean space with files and folders neatly sorted into groups. In addition, you can bring those groups to the foreground at any time and without minimizing your current application. You can use Fences for gaming, productivity, accessibility, and other scenarios.

If you already use Fences 5 on your computer, you can get to the latest version by going to Settings > About and clicking "Check for Updates." Fences 5 is available as a standalone app on the official Stardock website ($9.99 for a one-year license or $29.99 for a permanent license) or Steam. You can also download the entire Object Desktop package, which includes additional programs such as Start11, Groupy, SoundPackager, DeskScapes and Multiplicity.

