Stardock updates Fences 5 with new features and various improvements

If you use Fences 5 to keep your desktop neat and well-organized, then there is a new update for you to download. Today, Stardock released Fences 5.81 with a new feature that should make life easier for those frequently changing devices with external monitors. In addition, the latest version features multiple quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, and other small changes.

The highlight of the update is the ability to swap screen contents in the Layout tab. Stardock says this feature should help users who often connect and disconnect from external monitors. Also, you will notice performance improvements when resizing Folder Portals and compatibility updates when syncing files with Dropbox and OneDrive.

Another change in Fences 5.81 is improved compatibility with the latest Windows 11 preview builds from the Insider program. With the newest update, Peek provides a "more consistent experience," which is a nice addition, considering that most developers rarely support preview versions of operating systems.

Finally, the update contains various bug fixes and changes to the auto-adjustment settings. All users are now defaulted to "Store my layout on a per-monitor configuration," a feature that was released in version 5.5. While the legacy options are still available, Stardock recommends using the new engine, which works better with multi-monitor setups and is overall "superior in every way to the legacy tooling."

You can update to the latest Fences version by heading to Settings > About. The update is now rolling out to all users, so it should be there waiting for you. Fences 5 is available as a standalone app on the official Stardock website and Steam. However, you can also download the entire Object Desktop package. Object Desktop includes programs such as Start11, Groupy, SoundPackager, DeskScapes and Multiplicity.

You can learn more about Fences 5.81 in a post on the official Stardock blog via this link.

