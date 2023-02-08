StartAllBack 3.6 released with dark mode improvements and more

StartAllBack, the third-party app that helps Windows 11 users get back a more traditional Start menu, among other things, has updated its software to version 3.6. The app lets you switch from the current Windows 11 menu and taskbar to ones that are made to simulate the Windows 7 and Windows 10 menus and taskbars. There's also a ton of other features in this useful app, including recoloring the UI in Windows apps, adding translucent effects in the Ribbon and Command Bar, the ability to move the taskbar to the top, left and right of the screen, and much more.

Here's the changelog for version 3.6

Dark mode and Mica for property sheets in Explorer

Style and scaling improvements for common controls in Explorer

Search box and window sharing for classic taskbar

You can purchase StartAllBack right now for just $4.99. If you are upgrading from the older StartIsBack app, it will only cost you $1.50 to snap up the more recent StartAllBack. This app is worth a look if you are not happy with the current Windows 11 menu and taskbar features.