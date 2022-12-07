StartAllBack confirms latest Windows 11 22H2 build breaks the Taskbar, issues urgent fix

Earlier today, Microsoft released the latest Windows 11 Insider build to the Beta channel. Although there were no new features in the latest build, it does come with a very very long list of fixes aimed at the Taskbar. There are some other improvements in other areas too.

However, almost as soon as the build was out and people started installing the build, our readers started complaining about issues as a result of conflict between the new Windows 11 build and StartAllBack, the popular app used to restore various classic features, including the Taskbar.

One of our readers, rmorris003 commented:

This update breaks StartAllBack as Windows just stays at a black screen until you disable StartAllBack and then sign back in by using the Task manager then going into Control Panel.

Soon others too chimed in and it wasn't long before StartAllBack developers confirmed the issue on Twitter and went public with a new "urgent release" to fix the problem.

PSA: Newest 22H2 update breaks classic taskbar.🆘 Please install StartAllBack 3.5.6 urgent release.

If you've met the problem, launch Task Manager with Ctrl-Shift-Esc, then run startisbackcfg to disable classic taskbar and then run explorer. — Start Is All Back (@StartIsBack) December 6, 2022

The release note for the new 3.5.6 urgent release notes that previous StartAllBack versions may not be compatible with 22H2 beta builds:

Version 3.5.6 7 Dec 2022 Support for latest Beta builds. Previous versions may break with 22H2 updates!

You can download the new update on StartAllBack's official website here.