Steam Spring Sale kicks off a week of store-wide major discounts

Last month, Valve revealed its plans to host four major Steam seasonal discount events for 2023, and the first of which has officially kicked off. For an entire week, the Steam Spring Sale offers a vast number of discounts for games, DLC, and any other items available on the PC gaming storefront.

The front page has already been transformed to match the new spring event's theme. It carries highlighted deals for featured games, personalized recommendations for logged in users, category-based offers to sort through, and plenty of other offers to peruse.

Some of the games featured on the front page on day one includes discounts for Stray, Midnight Suns, Satisfactory, Monster Hunter Rise, Kena Bridge of Spirits, UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves, Need for Speed Unbound, and more. The prices may fluctuate a little at first as the servers get hit by hordes of shoppers.

Keep in mind that the discounts will remain the same throughout the event, even though the front page will change every day to highlight more deals. Valve is even offering daily chat stickers for anyone that visits the genre categories listed on the front page.

The Steam 2023 Spring Sale will be live from now until March 23, 10 a.m. PT. Per Valve's own timetable, the next major sale will be the Steam Summer Sale that will kick off in June. There are three festival events planned before then though.