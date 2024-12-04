When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Xbox Year in Review 2024 is now live, offering a personalized look at your gaming stats

Xbox Year in Review 2024

Spotify isn't the only major company that's offering wrap up tools to have a look at the last year of content consumption on their platforms. Like in previous years, Microsoft today kicked off its own review program for its Xbox gaming platform, letting its users find out how exactly they spent their time playing games on consoles, PC, mobile, and cloud in 2024.

The new Xbox Year in Review website can be found here. After logging in to your Microsoft account, it will let you know just how many hours you spent inside the Xbox ecosystem playing games, how many games were played, your preferred platform, which platform and genre received most of your attention, and other details.

As a part of its 2024 updates, Microsoft has also added a custom look to each profile depending on the most played game of the user, a special tagline based on their preferred titles (like Knight Owl or Sharpshooter), a section to see which friend they teamed up the most with, as well as new sections for Game Pass usage and Microsoft Reward earnings from games.

There's even a special shout-out video inside it from Xbox boss Phil Spencer for the Xbox community. In it, he thanks players for their time spent inside the Xbox ecosystem and being a part of platform this year:

Whether you're exploring new worlds on PC, competing in intense multiplayer matches on Xbox consoles, or simply enjoying time well-spent connecting with friends on mobile, we're so glad you experienced the joy of gaming in a way that works for you this year. Thank you for being a part of this incredible Xbox Community. Here's to more quests, victories, connections, and more joy in the years to come. Happy gaming and see you in 2025.

The personal stats can be shared with others too, but for some reason this needs the recap portal to be opened via a mobile device.

